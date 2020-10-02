$5 million judgement imposed on Snowden for book, speeches

FALLS CHURCH, Va. (AP) — A federal judge has entered a judgement of more than $5 million against former security contractor Edward Snowden to recover money he received for writing a book and giving speeches about his disclosure of the government’s mass collection of emails, phone calls and internet activity.
The $5.2 million judgment entered this week in federal court in Alexandria, Virginia, comes after a judge ruled last year that Snowden violated secrecy agreements that required him to submit books and speeches to the government before publication to ensure classified information isn’t exposed.
Snowden’s lawyer says his client can still fight to keep the money from being collected.
“Intelligence information should protect our nation, not provide personal profit,” said G. Zachary Terwilliger, U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia. “This judgment will ensure that Edward Snowden receives no monetary benefits from breaching the trust placed in him.”
