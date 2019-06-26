2 Americans go missing while on vacation in Barbados

SAINT JAMES, Barbados (CNN) — Two Americans have gone missing while vacationing in Barbados, according to CNN affiliate CBC.

Thirty-two -year-old Oscar Suarez and 25-year-old Magdalena Devil were staying at the Discovery Bay Hotel at Trents, St. James on the island, where they arrived last Saturday.

On Monday afternoon, they rented a jet ski from Holetown Beach, according to CBC, and have not been seen since.

CBC is reporting both Suarez and Devil were wearing life jackets when they rode off on the jet ski.

About 20 minutes later, the operator contacted colleagues in the area to conduct a search since Juarez and Devil had not been seen in that entire time.

According to CBC, the police marine unit and the Barbados Coast Guard have conducted a search of the area all the way to the Bridgetown Port but were unable to locate them or the jet ski.

The couple has not returned to their hotel, according to CBC.