Mercy Chefs has been giving Ukrainianian refugees hot meals and supplies when they cross the border in to Romania (Credit: Mercy Chefs)

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Portsmouth-based humanitarian aid organization Mercy Chefs says it’s delivered more than 2.5 million tons of food and water to help Ukrainian refugees since their work started at the Ukrainian border back in March.

The organization said in a press release this week that they’re based on the Romanian side of the border, helping Ukrainians crossing into Romania and those still in Ukraine who are running out of supplies. Russia launched their invasion back in February.

“What our team is doing on the ground is making a huge difference and we’re committed to continuing to provide support to individuals in need,” said Gary LeBlanc, founder and CEO of Mercy Chefs. “We feel called to stay on the ground beyond the initial shockwaves to show our commitment to help serve and support the communities impacted by loss of any kind.”

Mercy Chefs is working alongside other international relief partners and is regularly delivering food to more than 30 locations in Romania and Ukraine, with about 100,000 pounds of food delivered in a typical week.

They plan to continue their efforts at least through the end of the year.

To donate to help with the operation, click here.