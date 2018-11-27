Work on ODU’s stadium going through the night as crews race to beat tight deadline

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — When ODU’s football team takes on Norfolk State for the 2019 home opener, they plan to do so on their own turf, in a brand new stadium.

ODU says Virginia Beach’s S.B. Ballard Construction plans to finish work on the new $67.5 million S.B. Ballard Stadium in nine months, factoring in everything from weather delays to equipment failure in its “worst-case scenario schedule.” The amount of work required for the project would typically take 18 months to complete.

The tight deadline means crews are working around the clock.

Some neighbors are not happy with all the clashing and banging while they try to sleep.

“The dumping of debris into trucks at 11 p.m. midnight, 1 a.m. all hours of the night and day,” said Ann Hupp who lives two blocks from the construction site.

Residents are voicing concerns at civic league meetings, writing city to council members and posting on the Nextdoor app. One woman wrote on Nextdoor, “I’m just tired of my house shaking … my lamps literally just rattled.”

“No one was notified,” explained Hupp. “No one was asked. Not that I expect to be asked but negotiate with us, work with us.”

All the residents 10 On Your Side spoke to said they were very excited about the new stadium and what it means for ODU. Some residents say they just want the construction noise to stop during the night.

In a presentation before the civic league, ODU officials acknowledged that with the tight deadline, keeping off-hour work noise down would be challenging. Officials with the City of Norfolk said because the school is a state entity they are allowed to legally work through the night.

10 On Your Side spoke with former ODU offensive lineman Nick Clarke who lives directly across from the stadium. Clarke says it may be loud but it’s worth it.

“100 percent it’s definitely worth it” said Clarke. “I know the team doesn’t want to play anywhere else but at home next year for their home games.”