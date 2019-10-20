Woman who stood on ship’s railing for selfie is banned from cruise line

(CNN) – It might be the ultimate selfie, but it just got a woman banned from a cruise ship for life.

The woman stood dangerously on top of the railing of her room’s balcony.

It was on her trip aboard Royal Caribbean’s Allure of the Seas this week, as it was headed toward Haiti.

A fellow passenger snapped the picture, thinking she was possibly going to jump, he alerted the crew.

The woman was identified and later removed from the ship when it reached Jamaica.

Royal Caribbean in a statement said, “it does not permit any such reckless and dangerous actions … for guests’ own safety.”

As a result, the cruise line said, the woman and her companion are banned for life from any of its future trips.

Read more at: https://cnn.it/2P0CnIH.