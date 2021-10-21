Woman who abducted infant in Newport News gets 5 years in prison

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — A Chesterfield woman who abducted an infant in Newport News earlier this year will spend five years in prison.

Tykirah Reid was sentenced last week to 11 years with 6 years suspended on abduction and child neglect charges. She also received 11 years of supervised probation after her release.

Reid took 3-month-old Jiraiya Cherry from a Newport News home back in February, and she was caught in Chesterfield County after an extensive search that included an Amber Alert being sent out.

Jiraiya’s parents said they found Reid in an online babysitter group, and the abduction happened on the first day she was watching the child.

Reid’s lawyer says she was depressed at the time of the abduction, after having a miscarriage during an abusive relationship. She got the idea to fake a pregnancy in order to reconcile with the abusive ex, the lawyer said, and even had a fake pregnancy belly and sonogram.