The featured video on this page is from previous coverage on the victim of this fatal crash.

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – An official confirmed to WAVY that a warrant is out for the arrest of a woman wanted in connection with a deadly wrong way crash inside the Downtown Tunnel.

Dominique Goodwin, 27, is wanted on a charge of DUI manslaughter.

The crash happened at 3:15 a.m. on December 30 in the westbound lanes of the Downtown Tunnel, on Interstate 264.

Police say Goodwin was driving in the wrong direction when she hit a vehicle driven by 43-year-old Shelby Riddick-Walker, of Portsmouth. Riddick-Walker was killed instantly, investigators said.

Goodwin suffered minor injuries in the crash, police said.