VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Two people have been charged in a gun straw purchasing case out of Virginia Beach, police say.

Virginia Beach police say 61-year-old Rebecca Maggard tried to buy a gun for 32-year-old Michael Maggard, who’s a convicted felon.

Police say Rebecca Maggard tried to buy the gun at a gun store in Virginia Beach while she had active felony warrants on file.

She was charged with felony purchasing a firearm for an ineligible person and making a false statement on a criminal history form. Michael Maggard was charged with felon in possession of firearm and ineligible person solicits to buy a firearm.