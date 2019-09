HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Hampton Police are investigating after a woman was shot on Anne Street near Buckroe Beach.

Emergency dispatchers tell WAVY.com the woman was shot in the 100 block of Anne Street around 3:20 a.m.

Medics took her to a local hospital for treatment. She is expected to recover.

No other details were immediately available.

