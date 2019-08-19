Woman shot during robbery in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A woman was shot during a robbery on Jeanne Street off Kellam Road in Virginia Beach early Monday morning.

Police say two unknown males approached the woman in a parking lot around 1:35 a.m. in the 4700 block of Jeanne Street. The pair pulled out guns and robbed her.

During the robbery the woman was shot by one of the suspects. They left the area on foot in an unknown direction.

Medics took the woman to a local hospital for treatment. She is expected to survive.

Police are asking anyone with information to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.