Woman shot during confrontation in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — A woman was hurt in a shooting after an argument between three people.

According to police, a call came in at 12:53 a.m. for a shooting in the 300 block of Blair Ave. Police learned on scene that an adult woman was shot in the drivers seat of vehicle after a confrontation between a man and two woman.

The woman was rushed to the hospital with injuries not considered life-threatening. The passenger in the car was not hit or hurt.

A person was detained for questioning and police are not currently looking for other suspects.

