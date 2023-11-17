SUSSEX COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A woman is dead after police say she was in a car that was hit by an Amtrak train in Sussex County on Thursday afternoon, according to Virginia State Police.

At approximately 1 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 17, the 80 Carolinian traveling from Charlotte to New York was temporarily stopped in Sussex County after it struck a 2023 Nissan Rogue that was on the track, according to Amtrak officials.

The vehicle hit by the Amtrak 80 Carolinian train traveling from Charlotte to New York on Nov. 17. (Photo: Emporia Independent-Messenger)

According to a Virginia State Police trooper at the scene, a 67-year-old woman was found inside of the car, she was pronounced dead at the scene. A witness reported seeing the woman drive around the crossing arms, which was down as the train approached while blowing its horn.

At the time of the incident, 290 passengers were on the train but none have been reported injured, according to Amtrak.

Amtrak did not say when the crash took place or how long the train was stopped for, but said that the train continued heading north at around 3:45 p.m. Thursday.

Amtrak is working with local law enforcement to investigate this incident.

