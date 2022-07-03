HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY)– Police are investigating an overnight shooting that injured a woman.

According to police, the shooting occurred at 3 a.m. in the first block of Mimosa Crescent. When officers arrived on scene they found a woman who had been struck by gunfire. She was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The victim was involved in an altercation with a man prior to the shooting, police say.