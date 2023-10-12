HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) – A woman continued to drive home after she was shot, not realizing at first that she was injured, according to a news release from Hampton Police.

The preliminary investigation revealed the 19-year-old victim was driving in the 1800 block of W. Mercury Boulevard in Hampton around 7:45 p.m. Wednesday. She told police she heard a pop, which she thought was her vape exploding, even though she felt winded and pressure in her upper body after it happened. When she arrived home in Norfolk, she noticed an injury to her arm and went to Portsmouth Naval Hospital to be treated for what ended up being a non life-threatening gunshot wound.

Around 3:45 a.m. on Oct. 12, Hampton Communications received a call from Norfolk Naval Base Police about the shooting.

Hampton Police are asking for the public’s help with identifying a suspect in connection with this shooting incident.

If you or anyone you know has information that could help police, please contact the Hampton Police Division at 757–727–6111 or the Crime Line at 1–888-LOCK-U-UP. Tipsters can also send an anonymous tip by visiting our secure tip form at P3Tips.com.