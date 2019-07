NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk police were investigating in the area of Tidewater Drive and Washington Avenue on Friday night after a woman went to Norfolk General suffering from a gunshot wound.

Police say the woman arrived at the hospital around 7:15 p.m. with the non life-threatening wound.

They’re not sure of the circumstances of the shooting, and don’t have a suspect, but were investigating in the Olde Huntersville neighborhood.

