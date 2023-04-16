NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY)–Norfolk Police are investigating an early morning shooting that left a woman dead.
Police were called to the 1900 block of E. Ocean View Avenue at 2:10 a.m. for the report of a shooting. When they arrived, they located a woman who had been shot.
She was pronounced dead at the scene.
If you have any information about this case, you can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.