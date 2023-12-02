YORK COUNTY, Va. (WAVY)– A woman has died following a three vehicle crash in York County Friday night.

According to State Police, the crash occurred at 8:03 p.m. on Interstate 64 at the 243 mm exit.

Preliminary investigations reveal that 72-year-old Carol E. Mitchell was traveling westbound in a 2009 Honda Civic on Interstate 64 when she attempted to make a lane change. Mitchell sideswiped a 2022 Mitsubishi Outlander, causing the Outlander to run off the roadway before striking a guardrail. Mitchells’ Honda came to rest in the center lane of the interstate before being struck from behind by a 2006 Buick Lacrosse.

Mitchell was transported to Riverside Regional Hospital where she later died.

The driver of the Mitsubishi and their passenger were transported to Riverside Regional Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the Buick did not suffer any injuries .

Alcohol nor speed are contributing factors.