JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. (WAVY)– James City County Police and Kingsmill Police are investigating a two-vehicle crash on Mounts Bay Road that left a woman dead.

Police were notified of the accident at 9:20 a.m. on April 14. 68-year-old Gail Sweeney was traveling westbound in a 2021 Hyundai Venue on Mounts Bay Road when she crossed the center lane and struck a 2016 Honda Civic head-on. Both vehicles were single occupants, and both drivers required immediate medical attention.

Sweeney was taken to Riverside Regional Hospital where she later died.

The driver of the Civic was also taken to Riverside Regional Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say a medical event may have been the cause of the crash.

All lanes of Mounts Bay Road were shut down for approximately two hours because of the crash.