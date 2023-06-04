ISLE OF WIGHT, Va. (WAVY) — A woman has died after being hit by a car in Isle of Wight County Saturday night.

According to Virginia State Police, a woman was walking near the intersection of Route 17/Carrollton Boulevard and Eagle Harbor Parkway at 11:58 p.m. when she was struck by a 2015 Nissan Altima.

She was transported to Riverside Regional Hospital where she later died.

Police arrested the driver, 28-year-old Katelynn Anna Reyes, for driving under the influence of alcohol.

The victim did not have any form of identification.

State police are reaching out to the community for any witnesses who may have been in the area of Route 17 near Eagle Harbor Parkway, prior to, or at the time of the crash. There are indications that the pedestrian was struck by another unknown vehicle. State police are also seeking any information that will help identify Jane Doe. Any one with information are encourage to call (757)424-6800 or email at questions@vsp.virginia.gov.