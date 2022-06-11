ISLE OF WIGHT, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia State Police are investigating a fatal crash in Isle of Wight County.

According to state police, the multi-vehicle crash occurred on Route 10, east of Route 258 in the town of Smithfield.

A 2013 Toyota Camry was traveling westbound on Route 10 when the driver, 33-year-old Amanda Neely, crossed into the eastbound lane of traffic striking a 2013 Volkswagen SUV head on. As both vehicles came to rest, a 1997 Ford truck, traveling in the eastbound lanes, struck both vehicles.

Isle of Wight Fatal Crash

The driver of the Volkswagen was transported to Riverside Regional Hospital with serious injuries.

Neely died on the scene.

Neely was not wearing a seatbelt, and speed and alcohol contributed to the crash.