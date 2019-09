Norfolk, V.a. (WAVY) — Police say a woman died in a car crash on East Virginia Beach Blvd overnight. They say the woman ran off the road and hit a tree around 1:40 a.m.

Medics took the woman to the hospital where she later died. Officers are not releasing her name until family members have been contacted.

All lanes of East Virginia Beach Blvd between Park Ave and Reservoir Ave are closed while police investigate.