Woman dies after being rescued from burning VB home by neighbor

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A Virginia Beach woman died less than 24 hours after being pulled from a burning home by a neighbor.

Virginia Beach fire officials announced the 65-year-old woman’s death on Monday, a week after the fire in the 1300 block of Eaglewood Drive.

The woman was bed-ridden at the time, and was rescued from the flames by a neighbor, who also saved a dog. She was taken to the hospital for possible smoke inhalation, but died of natural causes, fire officials say.

Two other people were home at the time of the fire, but were not injured.

Fire officials ruled the fire accidental.