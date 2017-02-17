Woman charged with murdering her husband in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Police haven’t said what happened inside the apartment Sunday night that caused a man to lose his life.

Officers rushed out to the 700 block of Huybert Place at 7:14 p.m. When they arrived, they found a husband dead. Police ended up taking his wife to jail; she’s charged with murder.

On Monday morning, 21-year-old Breanna Sullivan made her first court appearance. She is accused of shooting her husband, 26-year-old Antonio Sullivan.

10 On Your Side dug into court records and found paperwork dating back to the March 2014.

Antonio was arrested for assaulting his wife. The charge was eventually dropped, but there was an emergency protective order put in place. Breanna dropped it just months later.

Police were called again last year. The abuse charge against Antonio was also dropped, but once again, an emergency protective order was put into place and once again, it was vacated.

Then in February, Antonio was arrested for assault. Breanna told police he threatened her unless she gave him custody of their three-year-old girl. That charge was dropped. Another emergency protective order was filed, but a month later Breanna had it completely vacated. She said she was moving to Arizona and needed to have contact with Antonio for child support and custody purposes.

Neighbors say the couple moved into the Huybert Home less than two months ago. They say they didn’t know anything was going on last night until they saw all the police. They all wonder what went wrong.

Sullivan was denied bond Tuesday. She has a preliminary hearing set for Oct. 5.

