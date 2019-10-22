Woman assaults two officers after forcing her way into apartment, police say

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — A Newport News woman is facing multiple charges after forcing her way into an apartment and assaulting a police officer.

According to a release, a Newport News man and woman were woken by Saadria G. Walton, 35, after she had banged on their door early Friday morning.

The occupants of the apartment told police the man went to open the door and that’s when Walton forced her way into the home.

According to the victims, the two females started to argue.

Police say that when they were able to contact Walton in the home, she became uncooperative.

During that time, the responding officer says he noticed the suspect’s eyes were glassy and her speech was slurred.

While walking her out of the building, Walton kicked the officer forcing the officer to detain her, the report says.

During her time at the hospital, police say the suspect continued to be uncooperative with officers and hospital staff.

At one point, the report says Walton kicked another officer while at the hospital.

At this time Walton has been medically cleared and has been taken into custody by Newport News Police.

Saadria Walton is being held on two counts of assault on a law enforcement officer.

