VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A woman was taken into custody in Virginia Beach following a shooting that injured a person over the weekend.

According to Virginia Beach police, the call for the shooting came in around 6 p.m. Saturday in the 2000 block of Dalton Road.

Police say the shooting was domestic in nature. One person was sent to a local hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

Police later arrested 58-year-old Katherin Jones on charges of malicious wounding and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

Katherine Jones (Courtesy – VBPD)