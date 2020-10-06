Woman arrested following domestic dispute in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — A woman is in custody following an domestic dispute that left a man injured Monday morning.

Newport News Police say they responded to the first block of Travese Road around 11:42 a.m. to check the welfare of an individual.

When on scene, officers made contact with an adult male who was assaulted multiple times during an ongoing domestic dispute. His injuries were not-life threatening.

Police obtained warrants for 21-year-old Aliesha Brieanne Junites, who was arrested Monday afternoon in the first block of Travese Road.

Junites was charged with three counts of abduction, four counts of malicious wounding and one count of impede blood circulation/respiration.