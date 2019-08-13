Woman accused of trying to abduct children at VB Target refuses to get dressed for court

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — 30-year-old Patricia Metz, the woman accused of trying to kidnap two small children at a Target store in Virginia Beach, was a no-show in court for a hearing Monday morning.

This was the second attempt at an arraignment, after a scheduled arraignment on Friday was also continued.

10 On Your Side went through court documents, and learned that Metz refused to put on her jail jumpsuit to appear in court and did not understand the charges filed against her.

The judge appointed a public defender, who court papers said was going to visit Metz on Monday.

The judge wants that attorney to appear in court Tuesday either with Metz, or with reason that she needs to seek psychiatric treatment or a needs a competency hearing.

10 On Your Side also found that Metz’s mother and sister both took out emergency protective orders against her after violent episodes in the past.

In one instance it says she told her mother to go to sleep, then kicked her in the jaw when she got up to turn off the TV.