FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A woman who worked as a correctional officer at a federal prison in Williamsburg County is appearing in U.S. District Court in Florence Wednesday afternoon to face an indictment accusing her of bribery, drug distribution and money laundering.

Angela Crosland “accepted money in exchange for smuggling contraband items” into the Williamsburg Federal Correctional Institution, according to a Nov. 14 indictment. She also allegedly provided contraband to inmates.

Crosland pleaded not guilty to all four charges on Wednesday.

The alleged crimes took place between September 2021 and June 22, according to the indictment. The drug charges involved methamphetamine and Suboxone.

If convicted, the indictment says Crosland will have to forfeit any money, property and personal items connected to the crimes, including nearly $57,000.