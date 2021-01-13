W&M Law School community sign letter calling for alumnus Rep. Gaetz’s ‘immediate resignation from Congress’

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) — The William & Mary Law School community released a letter regarding the recent actions of alumnus, Rep. Matt Gaetz (’07) calling for his “immediate resignation from Congress.”

The letter is in response to Gaetz’s votes to overturn the election results, his remarks on the riot at the Capitol, and his response to the coronavirus pandemic.

As of Wednesday, Jan. 13, at 2:35 p.m., 422 William & Mary Law students, faculty, and alumni have signed the petition that “absolutely and unequivocally” condemns his recent actions.

The letter opens by stating:

“To be clear: this is not a condemnation of differing perspectives or mere political views; we are disgusted by his efforts to stoke white supremacy, incite violence, and dispute the legitimacy of the 2020 election — thereby questioning fundamental democratic processes.

“William & Mary Law teaches its students to be citizen lawyers: leaders in our community and passionate advocates for equality and social justice. Rep. Gaetz is the antithesis of a citizen lawyer and he cannot be trusted with the laws of our nation.”

The letter references numerous posts, tweets, and documents as its sources to denounce Gaetz and says:

“Ultimately, his racist behavior, combined with his disregard of the truth for his own political gain, do not represent the ideals of William & Mary Law.”

In closing, the letter says:

“Rep. Gaetz has violated this sacred oath by encouraging the insurrection at the Capitol and the rejection of the 2020 election results. He is unfit to write or determine the law, and he must resign.”

Read the full letter here.