W&M holds media day with new coach Mike London

WILLIAMSBURG (WAVY) — With less than a month before its season opener against Lafayette, William & Mary held its annual day at Zable Stadium, first for new coach Mike London who comes to Williamsburg after head coaching stints at Richmond, Virginia and Howard.



“Coach London has more energy than anyone I’ve been around,” said quarterback Ted Hefter. “We have players who didn’t used to be as excited to get to practice and excited to play as they are now.”



Multiple players are competing for the quarterback position, including Shon Mitchell from Chesapeake.



“I love the attitude that he (London) brings,” Mitchell said. “I love how much of a players coach and motivator he is.”



One of the things London hopes to implement at William & Mary is a new identity on offense.



“We want to create explosive plays,” London said. “The players make it go, they like it, it’s fun, it’s high energy and you know i’m all about high energy.”



William and Mary was picked to finish in 11th place in the Colonial Athletic Association. The Tribe opens the season at home on August 31st against Lafayette.