With new manager, Tides set for new season in 2019

NORFOLK (WAVY) – Gary Kendall seems to be adapting to Norfolk pretty well. The new manager of the Norfolk Tides woke up bright and early on Tuesday morning, got a workout in, then around 8:00 am, decided on some breakfast barbeque and coleslaw from Doumar’s on Monticello Avenue.

Always upbeat, and all about the fundamentals, the laid back-but-all business Kendall will look to continue the success of former manager Ron Johnson, who became the winningest manager in Tides history.

No stranger to winning himself, Kendall came to Norfolk as the winningest manager in Bowie Baysox history. Kendall totalled 570 wins over eight years as skipper of the Baltimore Orioles’ double-A affiliate.