With new manager, Tides set for new season in 2019

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NORFOLK (WAVY) – Gary Kendall seems to be adapting to Norfolk pretty well. The new manager of the Norfolk Tides woke up bright and early on Tuesday morning, got a workout in, then around 8:00 am, decided on some breakfast barbeque and coleslaw from Doumar’s on Monticello Avenue.

Always upbeat, and all about the fundamentals, the laid back-but-all business Kendall will look to continue the success of former manager Ron Johnson, who became the winningest manager in Tides history. 

No stranger to winning himself, Kendall came to Norfolk as the winningest manager in Bowie Baysox history. Kendall totalled 570 wins over eight years as skipper of the Baltimore Orioles’ double-A affiliate. 

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

LKQD Outstream

Don't Miss

WAVY Twitter Widget

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10