With high school sports on hold, could games still be played?

NORFOLK (WAVY) — The high school sports world has been silenced. All spring sports have been suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic, but is there a chance that some games could still be played?

The Virginia High School League has ruled out spring sports team playing for state championships, but the committee will reconvene in May to discuss the possibility of what comes next.

“I know there are a lot of senior athletes that are itching to put the uniform on one more time,” Lake Taylor High School Athletic Director Bobby Pannenbacker said.

Playing some games in late June and early July have been a topic of discussion, but Pannenbacker that opens the door for other problems.

“Are their physicals still current? And then not having any practices or skill sessions between now and then. “I’m sure there’s a strong feeling on the parents and students part to participate one more time but I don’t see that happening, personally.”

Pannenbacker also added there are bigger issues to deal with.

“Sports is a great sidebar, but everyone is just focused on getting these kids academically prepared to finish the school year and hopefully graduated and be promoted.”

