Winning poodle ‘Kam’ at dog show named after Norfolk’s Kam Chancellor

FOXBORO, MA – NOVEMBER 13: Kam Chancellor #31 of the Seattle Seahawks reacts following a game against the New England Patriots during a game at Gillette Stadium on November 13, 2016 in Foxboro, Massachusetts. (Photo by Jim Rogash/Getty Images)

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — If you’re watching the National Dog Show this Thanksgiving you might have missed the namesake of the winning poodle in the non-sporting category.

“Kam,” an “athletic” poodle is named after another athlete who played in Kam’s home city of Seattle, Kam Chancellor.

Chancellor, now 32, played nearly a decade with the Seahawks as a member of their notorious “Legion of Boom,” winning the Super Bowl in 2014. He’s also a Norfolk native and former star at Virginia Tech, who always made time to come home to inspire local youth.

He retired in 2018 after suffering a severe neck injury that nearly left him paralyzed.

Kam the dog is seen as an early favorite to win it all this year. “Thor” the Bulldog was last year’s winner. You can tune in now on WAVY to watch!

