NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — If you’re watching the National Dog Show this Thanksgiving you might have missed the namesake of the winning poodle in the non-sporting category.
“Kam,” an “athletic” poodle is named after another athlete who played in Kam’s home city of Seattle, Kam Chancellor.
Chancellor, now 32, played nearly a decade with the Seahawks as a member of their notorious “Legion of Boom,” winning the Super Bowl in 2014. He’s also a Norfolk native and former star at Virginia Tech, who always made time to come home to inspire local youth.
He retired in 2018 after suffering a severe neck injury that nearly left him paralyzed.
Kam the dog is seen as an early favorite to win it all this year. “Thor” the Bulldog was last year’s winner. You can tune in now on WAVY to watch!
Latest Posts:
- Gov. Cooper’s latest mask mandate has ‘a lot of teeth’ to it, attorney says
- Years-long nurse shortage in North Carolina exacerbated by pandemic, officials say
- Winning poodle ‘Kam’ at dog show named after Norfolk’s Kam Chancellor
- No COVID-19 update for North Carolina on Thanksgiving
- Michael Jordan donates $2 million from ‘The Last Dance’ proceeds to Feeding America