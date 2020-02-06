Live Now
Williamsburg psychotherapist accused of sexually assaulting former patient

Herschel "Mickey" Harden, a 72-year-old from Williamsburg, faces two felony counts of object sexual penetration after being indicted by the King William grand jury on Wednesday.

The office of Virginia Attorney General Mark Herring confirmed Thursday that Herschel “Mickey” Harden, a 72-year-old from Williamsburg, faces two felony counts of object sexual penetration after being indicted by the King William grand jury.

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A 72-year-old Williamsburg man accused of sexually assaulting a former patient while working as a psychotherapist at a Virginia children’s hospital was indicted Wednesday by a multi-jurisdictional grand jury.

The office of Virginia Attorney General Mark Herring confirmed Thursday that Herschel “Mickey” Harden faces two felony counts of object sexual penetration after being indicted by the King William grand jury. According to the Attorney General’s Office, Harden was arrested following alleged sexual contact in 2018 and 2019 by him on a former patent at Cumberland Hospital for Children and Adolescents in New Kent County.

The indictments brought against Harden are part of an ongoing investigation by state police. An arraignment hearing has been scheduled for Feb. 10 in New Kent County Circuit Court.

If anyone has additional information about these or other allegations at Cumberland Hospital for Children and Adolescents they may contact the Virginia State Police’s Bureau of Criminal Investigations at (804) 537-6788.

