WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) — Williamsburg police are warning residents about a scam.

Police said in a Facebook post Tuesday that victims of the scam will receive an email or text threatening negative consequences if they don’t follow the sender’s directions.

Victims of the scam also reportedly receive a link to pay the sender to avoid being harmed.

Contact the Williamsburg Police Department at 757-220-2331 if you receive this type of message.