Williamsburg PD searching for suspect in sex trafficking case

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) — The Williamsburg Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a man wanted in connection to sex crimes.

Evan Anthony Cole, 29, is charged with two felony counts of sex trafficking, two felony counts of abduction, two felony counts of robbery, one felony count of strangulation, and two misdemeanor counts of assault and battery.

The charges stem from an incident on July 5 around 9:30 a.m. when police responded to the 300 block of York Street in reference to a suspicious incident call. When officers arrived, they located two victims who alleged they were kidnapped by Cole and forced into prostitution. An investigation determined that the victims were also strangled, assaulted, and robbed. The victims were treated for their non life-threatening injuries on the scene.

Cole is described as 6 feet 2 inches tall, around 190 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He has distinguishing tattoos on his face, neck and hands.

Anyone with information on Cole’s whereabouts are encouraged to call Investigator Nichols at (757) 220-6238 or the Peninsula Crime Line at 1-888 LOCK-U-UP.