Williamsburg man dies in I-64 accident in New Kent

Posted:
NEW KENT, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia State Police say a man from Williamsburg died in an accident on I-64 near New Kent Friday.

According to a press release, the crash occurred around 1:30 p.m. on I-64 at the 216 mile marker.

Police learned that a 2018 Ford pickup truck was traveling west on I-64 when it ran off the left side of the interstate, went up the embankment in the median and struck several trees.

66-year-old Lynn John Maltinsky, of Williamsburg, died at the scene.

Police say he was not wearing his seat belt. The crash remains under investigation.

