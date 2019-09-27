Williamsburg-James City County schools considering pre-Labor Day start

WILLIAMSBURG Va. (WAVY) — Should the school year start before labor day?

That’s a question Williamsburg-James City County Public Schools is looking to get public feedback on.

The division says it is looking at a pre-Labor Day start for future school years because of a law the Virginia General Assembly voted to eliminate in February.

That law, known as “King’s Dominion Law,” required schools to open after Labor Day unless they qualified for a special waiver.

According to the division’s website, this change allows divisions to set 180-day calendars that start up to 14 before Labor Day if they closed from the prior Friday and on through the holiday.

The results of this survey will assist each school division’s Superintendent, School Board, and calendar planning committee as the 2020-2021 school calendar is developed.

You take survey at this link. It will be open through Sunday, Oct. 6.