WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) — A grand opening ceremony for the new Williamsburg Fire Station will be held on Wednesday, Nov. 8 at 10 a.m. at the Williamsburg Fire Station, 440 N. Boundary St.

The keynote address will be delivered by Mayor Douglas G. Pons. Williamsburg Volunteer Fire Department President Rodney Freeman and Williamsburg Fire Chief Larry W. Snyder Jr. will also provide remarks.

There will be tours of the station following the ceremony.

In February of 2022 demolition of the old station began, and construction of the new station began in April of that year.

“For the past 18 months, we have all had the pleasure of watching from afar as this

beautiful new station was built from the ground up,” Mayor Douglas G. Pons said. “On

behalf of the City of Williamsburg and the Williamsburg Fire Department, I am delighted

to invite the public for a closer look of the state-of-the-art station that will serve this

community for decades to come.”

Firefighters began using the new fully operational station on Monday, Oct. 30.