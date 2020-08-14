Williamsburg City Council joins William & Mary in Healthy Together Commitment

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) — The Williamsburg City Council voted unanimously to join The College of William & Mary’s Healthy Together Commitment during it’s city council session, Thursday.

The Healthy Together: A Community Commitment outlines the expectations and shared responsibilities of the City of Williamsburg organization in mitigating the spread of COVID-19.

“The City and William & Mary are united in the effort to support the community through the pandemic,” Mayor Douglas Pons said. “Each and every citizen can help us stop the spread of this virus. We encourage members of this community to individually embrace the Healthy Together Commitment so we can together create the safest possible environment on and off campus.”

This comes after The College of William & Mary announced last week to launch a virtual tool that supports the health and wellness of students, faculty, and staff this fall.