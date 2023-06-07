WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) — The City of Williamsburg has commissioned a second mural for Midtown Row.

In March, the city council agreed to contract mural artist Britt Flood for the design and installation of a second mural.

Flood’s design, a brightly colored, abstract illustration of greenways was selected by the Williamsburg Public Art Council at the WPAC meeting in January.

The second mural will be on the exterior of the Food Lion on Richmond Road next to the Papilio Glaucus mural.

“We are thrilled to be working with artist Britt Flood and excited to have her create the newest

Williamsburg mural in Midtown Row,” said Robert Currie, chair of the Williamsburg Public Art

Council. “Her work is bold, vibrant, and ethereal. Her mural will complement the butterfly

painting by Silas Baker, creating a more interesting and dynamic public space that is fun to

visit.”

Artist Silas Baker completed the first mural, Papilio Glaucus in 2022.