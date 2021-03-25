William & Mary launches “All In” fundraising campaign for athletes

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) — The College of William & Mary announced on Wednesday a fundraising campaign to raise money for college’s athletes.

The “All In” a three-year, $55 million fundraising campaign, underscores the growing partnership between the athletic department and the W&M community to ensure the full slate of programs is funded as needed to survive and excel.

“We must invest in our future, not just for athletics but for the entire university. An investment in our student-athletes is an investment in William & Mary,” said President Katherine Rowe.

Last year, the university announced several programs would be cut because of financial issues due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It was later announced all of the programs would continue for the foreseeable future after a pushback and fundraising from the community.

“We know the magnitude of the challenges we face, but we also know the William & Mary community has said they want to support a broad-based (athletic) program,” interim athletic director Jeremy Martin said. “So this campaign really allows us to demonstrate the communities’ commitment and to ensure we can provide for the future while still recognizing the challenges we face.”

Some of the goals of the campaign include raising $33 million to supplement the building of a new Sports Performance Center and renovation of Kaplan Arena. It would also enhance strength and conditioning, sports medicine and practice facilities.

The university has already secured $17 million toward the comprehensive $55-million campaign goal.

The athletes will need to raise at least $5 million to support scholarships, equitable participation opportunities for women athletes, resources for coaches and other essentials. All 23 sports teams will also have annual fundraising goals and must meet them by June 30 each year.

Prior to the launch of the campaign, an alumni couple anonymously contributed $5 million for the athletic department to use for pressing needs and priorities. The gift was an expression of support for President Katherine A. Rowe’s leadership and a show of confidence in W&M athletics’ future, according to statement from William & Mary.

For more information about All In and to learn more about ways you can support W&M Athletics, click on this link.