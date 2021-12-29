William & Mary, JMU women’s basketball games rescheduled due to COVID protocols

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) — William & Mary and JMU women’s basketball games have been postponed due to COVID-19 protocols.

The Tribe’s game against Elon has been moved from January 2 to January 4 at 4 p.m. due to COVID issues in the Elon program, the Colonial Athletic Association announced.

JMU’s game against Delaware scheduled for Dec. 31 will now be played on Jan. 18 at 6 p.m. due to COVID issues in both programs. JMU’s game against Drexel scheduled for January 2 is now moved to February 16 at 5 p.m. at Drexel.

There were also other postponements around the league announced this week, including a women’s game with Charleston and Northeastern, a women’s game between Northeastern and UNCW, a men’s game with Drexel and Charleston, and a men’s game between Drexel and UNCW.

New COVID rules announced by the CAA on Tuesday say that teams with seven available players and one coach must compete. If not the game is postponed and rescheduled. If the game can’t be rescheduled, the team that caused the postponement will forfeit. If both teams cause the postponement, it will count as a tie.

Those rules are different from other conferences such as the ACC, which will count games that can’t be rescheduled as no contests.

