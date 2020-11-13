William & Mary announces winter break, spring semester plan

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) — The College of William and Mary released information this week on the plan going into winter break and spring semester.

In addition to outlining move-in dates and COVID-19 procedures, new policies and public health measures will also be in place.

“As we move into these last days of the semester, I am deeply grateful to and for you — for your resilience, your creativity, and your fortitude,” Ginger Ambler, vice president for student affairs, said in a message to students Tuesday. “I have never felt more proud of our students than I do this year.”

Fall and Winter Break Move-Out

Undergraduate residence halls close Nov. 25 at 10 a.m. Students must be moved out of campus by that deadline.

Students living in the Graduate Complex or Tribe Square will be permitted to remain in their current apartment but must verify they are staying over the winter break.

Winter Break and Exit Testing

The university will remain operational but campus buildings will be closed to the public.

Employees who have been working on campus will switch to a remote role over winter break.

COVID-19 exit testing was available at no cost to the campus community. The deadline to sign up was Nov. 13 and slots are available on a first-come-first-served basis.

“To date, our number of positive cases has remained low and this reflects your commitment to stay Healthy Together,” Chair of W&M’s COVID-19 Response Team Sam Jones said. “It is important we remain vigilant and focused. Your care for each other during these unprecedented times is William and Mary’s best defense against the virus.”

Spring Semester Move-In and Testing

Undergraduate move-in will follow a phased approach, similar to how it was done for the fall 2020 semester.

The process begins Jan. 22 with new students, international students, and freshmen who studied remotely this fall.

All on-campus students will be moved in by Feb. 7.

COVID-19 testing will be required for all students returning to campus for the spring semester.

In addition to testing, all domestic students are expected to self-quarantine for eight days before arriving on campus.

Students coming from international destinations are required to self-quarantine until they receive a negative COVID-19 test result.

More information about testing prior to and during the spring semester will be forthcoming. Detailed information can be found here.

Modes of Instruction

Faculty will provide remote instruction in January and phase in all of their in-person classes starting Feb. 10.

Students will be able to select courses based on their preferred mode of instruction, whether in-person, blended, or fully remote.

Course delivery methods will be in place in Banner by Nov. 13.

“Thank you for consistently embodying the spirit of community,” Ambler said. “Whether you have been here in Williamsburg or are studying remotely, we would not be where we are this semester without you.”

