VINTON, Va. (WFXR) — Congratulations goes out to William Byrd head football coach Brad Lutz as Wednesday he was named the Washington Commanders high school coach of the week.

The high school coach of the week program is an NFL initiative that aims to highlight local high school football coaches who consistently demonstrate a dedication to their programs, their players’ health and safety, and making a difference in their community.

The William Byrd football program gets a $1,000 donation from the Washington Commanders Charitable Foundation.

Coach Lutz is eligible to be named the Washington Commanders’ nominee for the Don Shula NFL coach of the year award towards the end of the season.