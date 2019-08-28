Wildlife expert called to remove snake stuck in a car in Va. Beach

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — A wildlife expert was called to Virginia Beach to remove a snake stuck in a car.

In a Facebook video, you can see JB Bean, a technician at ZooPro Wildlife Removal, actually had to remove part of the driver’s seat to get to the snake.

Bean told WAVY.com the snake is a red-tailed boa and was someone’s pet. It was left alone for just a few minutes and managed to crawl into a really tight space.

A young man had recently bought the snake and was going to a store to buy a cage for it. He couldn’t get the snake off the headrest of his car, so he left it there, and when he came out, the snake was stuck underneath a bar under the seat.

“We took the seat out of the car and it was a pretty big snake so it took about 15-20 minutes to work him out,” said JB Bean.

