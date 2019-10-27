Wildfire in Los Angeles: Over 40,000 told to evacuate, emergency declared

LOS ANGELES (NBC News) – California Governor Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency Friday in Sonoma and Los Angeles counties, where raging wildfires have forced tens of thousands from their homes.

Massive flames from the so-called “Tick fire” moved toward the city of Santa Clarita overnight.

The fire broke out Thursday amid high winds and hot conditions.

More than 50,000 people were forced to evacuate their homes.

To the north, the Kincade fire destroyed dozens of buildings, including 21 homes, in Sonoma County.

Roughly 2,000 people were evacuated there.

Read more: https://nbcnews.to/2BJ7wZs