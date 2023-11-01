Update 10:35 p.m., Oct. 31

NEW RIVER VALLEY, Va. (WFXR) — A wildfire in Pulaski County in the New River Valley area of Virginia is 50% contained as of Tuesday night, according to Pulaski County Emergency Management.

Crews were able to run burnouts around four of the five threatened homes and established control lines. They will continue to improve control lines and conduct burnouts if the weather allows Wednesday.

For more information, you can visit the Virginia Department of Forestry Facebook page or Wildfire map.

WFXR News will update as further information is available.

Update 1:15 p.m., Oct. 31

NEW RIVER VALLEY, Va. (WFXR) — The Pulaski County Emergency Management Office reports that 350 acres are ablaze on the Pulaski County side and remain at 25% contained, but they expect there should be an increase in containment later today.

According to the office, indirect control lines have been established around the fire. Crews are currently taking advantage of the cloud cover, cooler temperatures, light winds and higher relative humidity to conduct burnouts along the control lines before the forecasted winds and drier air arrive Wednesday.

Five homes remain threatened by the fire, but structure protection is in place and there are no evacuations at this time.

The county emergency management office to not use Parrot River Road unless you are a resident of the road.

For more information, you can visit the Virginia Department of Forestry Facebook page or Wildfire map.

WFXR News will update as further information is available.

The Pulaski County Emergency Management Office reports that 350 acres are ablaze on the Pulaski County side. (Photo Courtesy: Pulaski County Emergency Management)

Update 9:30 a.m., Oct. 31

NEW RIVER VALLEY, Va. (WFXR) — The Virginia Department of Forestry’s Wildfire map indicates that the wildfire in Pulaski has grown to around 491 acres.

For more information, you can visit the Virginia Department of Forestry Facebook page or Wildfire map.

Update 7 p.m., Oct. 30

NEW RIVER VALLEY, Va. (WFXR) — Pulaski County Emergency Management now says the fire is estimated to cover more than 300 acres.

Crews continued work Monday afternoon to set control lines for the fire, and PCEM says it’s 25% contained. They add that light rain in the area helped complete those control lines.

Homes are still not being evacuated but PCEM says they’re prepared to move people if they have to.

For more information, you can visit the Virginia Department of Forestry Facebook page or Wildfire map.

NEW RIVER VALLEY, Va. (WFXR) — A wildfire in Pulaski County has spread into Giles County. Emergency crews are working to contain the flames near Parrot River Road and Dry Branch Road. Drivers are asked to avoid Parrot River Road.

The Pulaski County Emergency Management initially reported the fire had burned 30 acres with no containment when they posted the release on Facebook before 10 p.m. Sunday. A Department of Forestry representative has told WFXR News that the blaze has now grown to around 200 acres and is about 15% contained.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Crews say they’ve mitigated the threat to one home nearby and are preparing to protect others if they have to.

PCEM says crews are remaining on the scene throughout the night.

For more information, you can visit the Virginia Department of Forestry Facebook page or Wildfire map.