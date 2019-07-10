White House claims Trump ‘gold standard’ on environment; critics say that’s ‘a lot of hogwash’

WASHINGTON (Nexstar) — This week, the Trump administration touted President Trump’s environmental record, calling it the “gold standard for environmental protection.”

Administration officials said pollutants have dropped by 74% since 1970 and they want at least partial credit for that.

“From day one my administration has made it a top priority to ensure that America is among the very cleanest air and cleanest water on the planet,” said President Trump.

Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Andrew Wheeler said some of the progress seen since the 1970s is due to President Trump.

“Over the last two years, two of the criteria air pollutants lead and sulfur dioxide have decreased by two digit percentages,” Wheeler said.

Wheeler said the administration has taken significant steps to address hazardous waste.

“Last year we cleaned up 22 sites — that’s the most in one year since 2005,” said Wheeler.

Wheeler said the administration’s policies are working to reduce pollution and create jobs. But critics said the Trump Administration is doing more harm than good.

“It’s a lot of hogwash. It makes absolutely no sense” said Heather Mcteer Toney of Moms Clean Air Force.

Heather Mcteer Toney worked for the EPA under President Obama’s leadership. She’s concerned about rollbacks to Obama-era regulations and President Trump withdrawing from the Paris Climate Agreement.

“We have to make some changes in reductions to global climate emissions or we will be in a place of irreversible impact,” Toney said.

Toney and environmentalists plan to rally on Capitol Hill on Thursday to demand solutions from the Trump Administration and lawmakers.