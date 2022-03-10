Where COVID community levels are improving in Virginia

(Photo courtesy: CDC)

(WFXR) — The Centers for Disease and Prevention (CDC) released the latest risk map regarding COVID.

As of March 10, the map shows more areas across the Commonwealth are heading into the low-risk level. Meanwhile, in the southwest and central Virginia area, the risk levels remain high.

On the CDC website, they break down what each level means.

LOWMEDIUMHIGH
Keep updated on COVID vaccinesHealthcare provider provides information on whether or not to wear a mask and other precautionsWear a mask indoors in public
Get tested if you have symptomsKeep updated on COVID vaccinesKeep updated on COVID vaccines
Get tested if you have symptomsGet tested if you have symptoms
Additional precautions for people at high risk for severe illness
Data from the CDC website (cdc.gov)

Below is the latest map detailing the community levels by county. The southwest and central Virginia areas are showing improvement from March 3.

Community Levels by County Map from the CDC from March 10 (cdc.gov)

Below is a breakdown of the counties and cities and their recent risk levels on March 10.

High

  • Bath County
  • Alleghany County
  • Campbell County
  • Appomattox County
  • Amherst County
  • Nelson County
  • Lynchburg County
  • Galax
  • Radford
  • Tazewell County
  • Botetourt County
  • Lexington
  • Buena Vista
  • Halifax County
  • Charlotte County
  • Martinsville
  • Roanoke

Medium

  • Roanoke City
  • Bland County
  • Pittsylvania County
  • Franklin County
  • Craig County
  • Wythe County
  • Grayson County
  • Carroll County
  • Pulaski County
  • Giles County
  • Montgomery County
  • Floyd
  • Danville
  • Bedford County
  • Highland County

Low

  • Henry County
  • Patrick County

