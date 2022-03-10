Where COVID community levels are improving in Virginia

(WFXR) — The Centers for Disease and Prevention (CDC) released the latest risk map regarding COVID.
As of March 10, the map shows more areas across the Commonwealth are heading into the low-risk level. Meanwhile, in the southwest and central Virginia area, the risk levels remain high.
On the CDC website, they break down what each level means.
|LOW
|MEDIUM
|HIGH
|Keep updated on COVID vaccines
|Healthcare provider provides information on whether or not to wear a mask and other precautions
|Wear a mask indoors in public
|Get tested if you have symptoms
|Keep updated on COVID vaccines
|Keep updated on COVID vaccines
|Get tested if you have symptoms
|Get tested if you have symptoms
|Additional precautions for people at high risk for severe illness
Below is the latest map detailing the community levels by county. The southwest and central Virginia areas are showing improvement from March 3.
Below is a breakdown of the counties and cities and their recent risk levels on March 10.
High
- Bath County
- Alleghany County
- Campbell County
- Appomattox County
- Amherst County
- Nelson County
- Lynchburg County
- Galax
- Radford
- Tazewell County
- Botetourt County
- Lexington
- Buena Vista
- Halifax County
- Charlotte County
- Martinsville
- Roanoke
Medium
- Roanoke City
- Bland County
- Pittsylvania County
- Franklin County
- Craig County
- Wythe County
- Grayson County
- Carroll County
- Pulaski County
- Giles County
- Montgomery County
- Floyd
- Danville
- Bedford County
- Highland County
Low
- Henry County
- Patrick County